Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.77. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. SFL had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.80%.

SFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

