Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 31.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Bunge by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

