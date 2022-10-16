Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 192,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.86 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

