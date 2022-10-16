Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

