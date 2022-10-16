Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.79 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

