Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $172.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.61 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

