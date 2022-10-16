Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

