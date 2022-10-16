Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $160.02 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

