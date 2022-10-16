Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.