Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.