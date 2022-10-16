Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 275,668 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

