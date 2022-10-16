Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 85.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 28.71 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of 34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of 33.16.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

