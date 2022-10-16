Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 461.4% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.80.

