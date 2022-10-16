Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

RWT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $733.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.