Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,910,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 642,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -377.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

