Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €111.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €111.00 ($113.27) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 1st.

EPA DG opened at €84.34 ($86.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.84. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a one year high of €88.80 ($90.61).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

