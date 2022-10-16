VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,332 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 45,651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

