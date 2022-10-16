VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 3.1%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.92. 7,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,696,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $723.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 613,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.