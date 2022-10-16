Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 462,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 84,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.