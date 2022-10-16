Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $409,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 340,940 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

LEVI stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

