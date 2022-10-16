Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 89,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $216.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

