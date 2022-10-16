Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 89,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $216.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.