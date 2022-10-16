Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,011 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

