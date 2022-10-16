Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 51.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

