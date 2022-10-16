Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

