Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,052,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,255,000 after buying an additional 413,054 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

