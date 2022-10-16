Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $576,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 133,843 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 26.6% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

