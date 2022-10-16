Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $581,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $188,782,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in International Paper by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

International Paper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

