Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

