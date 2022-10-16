Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $608,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 194.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.13.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

