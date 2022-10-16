Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $629,000 Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

