Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $645,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

