Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.