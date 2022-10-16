Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $610,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 36.5% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $11,322,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $432.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.53. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.61 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

