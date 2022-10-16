Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 58.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.66. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

