Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 10,728 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

