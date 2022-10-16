Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 20,234 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,926,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,049,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,543,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

