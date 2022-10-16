Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

DQ stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

