Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $199.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

