Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,233 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries
Thor Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of THO stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Thor Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
