Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,233 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.