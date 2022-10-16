Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

