Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

