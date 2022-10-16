Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 18,183 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $41.50 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

