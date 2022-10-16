Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,604 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

