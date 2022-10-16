Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,837 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.