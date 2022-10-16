Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,837 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
