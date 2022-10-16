Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $597,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE opened at $12.28 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -1.85.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

