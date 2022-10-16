Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $602,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $33,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CABO opened at $784.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $730.44 and a 52 week high of $1,869.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,076.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,226.75.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

