Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 204.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

