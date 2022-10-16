W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.40

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 26733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.01. The company has a market cap of £546.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7,930.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

