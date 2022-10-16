Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 246,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $85.14 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

