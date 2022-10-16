WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.
WalkMe Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.