WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several analysts recently commented on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

